Stove Soccer: High, low and rumors of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX
The movements in Mexican soccer have begun for the Clausura 2022; the ups, downs and rumors They have been coming to light over the days and some of them already excite their respective hobbies.
After Cruz Azul and Atlas will break their curses and they will be crowned in the two tournaments throughout this 2021, more than one team has begun to see opportunities in foreign players and even monopolize the spotlight for the so-called ‘bombings’.
Even if One of the most popular movements in recent weeks is that of Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, no team has made their hiring official for the Clausura 2022. Here we leave you the ups, downs and rumors at the moment in Liga MX.
AMERICA
High:
Casualties: Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova
Rumors: Jonathan dos Santos (high), Uriel Antuna (high), Sebastián Córdova (low)
ATLAS
High:
Low:
Rumors: Jesús Angulo (down)
ATHLETIC OF SAN LUIS
High: Rubens Sambueza
Low: Unai Bilbao, Adam Bareiro and Damián Batallini
Rumors:
CHIVAS
High:
Low:
Rumors: Eduardo López (high), Rodolfo Pizarro (high), Carlos Acevedo (high), Alejandro Zendejas (low), Sebastián Córdova (high), Uriel Antuna (low)
BLUE CROSS
High: Christian Tabó
Casualties: Orbelín Pineda
Rumors: Raúl Ruidíaz (high), Unai Bilbao (high), Roberto Alvarado (low)
FC JUÁREZ
High: Cándido Ramírez and Ventura Alvarado
Low: Juan Pablo Chávez, Andrés Iniestra, José López, Gustavo Velázquez. Jefferson Intriago and Fernando Marques
Rumors:
LION
High:
Low: Emmanuel gigliotti
Rumors:
MAZATLAN
High: Jefferson Intriago, Miguel Sansores, Nicolás Benedetti
Low: Cándido Ramírez, Giovanni Augusto, Michael Rangel, Daniel Amador and Gael Sandoval
Rumors: Camilo Sanvezzo (down)
MONTERREY
High:
Low:
Rumors:
NECAXA
High: Angelo Araos and Jorge Valdivia.
Low: Sergio Bareiro
Rumors: Nicolás Castillo (high), Alejandro Zendejas (low)
PACHUCA
New: Guillermo Almada (DT)
Out: Paulo Pezzolano (DT)
Rumors:
PUEBLA
High:
Low:
Rumors:
Cougars
High:
Low:
Rumors:
QUERETARO
High:
Low: David Cabrera, Nicolás Sosa, Luis Madrigal, Alfredo Ramírez, Bryan Olivera, Kevin Ramírez, Jefferson Montero, Joe Gallardo, Pablo Gómez, Ronaldo González, Alexis Doldán and Manuel Viniegra.
Rumors: Camilo Sanvezzo (down), Miler Bolaños (down)
SAINTS
Registration: Pedro Caixinha (DT)
Casualties: Guillermo Almada (DT)
Rumors: Matheus Doria (out), Carlos Acevedo (out)
TIGERS
High:
Low:
Rumors: Matheus Doria (discharge), Sebastián Córdova (discharge)
TOLUCA
High: Ignacio Ambriz (DT), Leo Fernández, Jordan Sierra, Daniel Álvarez, Carlos Guzmán
Low: Hernán Cristante, José Juan Vázquez, Miguel Barbieri, Antonio Ríos, Felipe Pardo, Rubens Sambueza
Rumors: Daniel Álvarez
XOLOS OF TIJUANA
High: Facundo Ferreyra, José Juan Vázquez.
Low:
Rumors:
FCM
.