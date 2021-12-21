Stove Soccer: High, low and rumors of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX

The movements in Mexican soccer have begun for the Clausura 2022; the ups, downs and rumors They have been coming to light over the days and some of them already excite their respective hobbies.

After Cruz Azul and Atlas will break their curses and they will be crowned in the two tournaments throughout this 2021, more than one team has begun to see opportunities in foreign players and even monopolize the spotlight for the so-called ‘bombings’.

Even if One of the most popular movements in recent weeks is that of Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, no team has made their hiring official for the Clausura 2022. Here we leave you the ups, downs and rumors at the moment in Liga MX.

AMERICA

High:

Casualties: Nicolás Castillo, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova

Rumors: Jonathan dos Santos (high), Uriel Antuna (high), Sebastián Córdova (low)

ATLAS

High:

Low:

Rumors: Jesús Angulo (down)

ATHLETIC OF SAN LUIS

High: Rubens Sambueza

Low: Unai Bilbao, Adam Bareiro and Damián Batallini

Rumors:

CHIVAS

High:

Low:

Rumors: Eduardo López (high), Rodolfo Pizarro (high), Carlos Acevedo (high), Alejandro Zendejas (low), Sebastián Córdova (high), Uriel Antuna (low)

BLUE CROSS

High: Christian Tabó

Casualties: Orbelín Pineda

Rumors: Raúl Ruidíaz (high), Unai Bilbao (high), Roberto Alvarado (low)

FC JUÁREZ

High: Cándido Ramírez and Ventura Alvarado

Low: Juan Pablo Chávez, Andrés Iniestra, José López, Gustavo Velázquez. Jefferson Intriago and Fernando Marques

Rumors:

LION

High:

Low: Emmanuel gigliotti

Rumors:

MAZATLAN

High: Jefferson Intriago, Miguel Sansores, Nicolás Benedetti

Low: Cándido Ramírez, Giovanni Augusto, Michael Rangel, Daniel Amador and Gael Sandoval

Rumors: Camilo Sanvezzo (down)

MONTERREY

High:

Low:

Rumors:

NECAXA

High: Angelo Araos and Jorge Valdivia.

Low: Sergio Bareiro

Rumors: Nicolás Castillo (high), Alejandro Zendejas (low)

PACHUCA

New: Guillermo Almada (DT)

Out: Paulo Pezzolano (DT)

Rumors:

PUEBLA

High:

Low:

Rumors:

Cougars

High:

Low:

Rumors:

QUERETARO

High:

Low: David Cabrera, Nicolás Sosa, Luis Madrigal, Alfredo Ramírez, Bryan Olivera, Kevin Ramírez, Jefferson Montero, Joe Gallardo, Pablo Gómez, Ronaldo González, Alexis Doldán and Manuel Viniegra.

Rumors: Camilo Sanvezzo (down), Miler Bolaños (down)

SAINTS

Registration: Pedro Caixinha (DT)

Casualties: Guillermo Almada (DT)

Rumors: Matheus Doria (out), Carlos Acevedo (out)

TIGERS

High:

Low:

Rumors: Matheus Doria (discharge), Sebastián Córdova (discharge)

TOLUCA

High: Ignacio Ambriz (DT), Leo Fernández, Jordan Sierra, Daniel Álvarez, Carlos Guzmán

Low: Hernán Cristante, José Juan Vázquez, Miguel Barbieri, Antonio Ríos, Felipe Pardo, Rubens Sambueza

Rumors: Daniel Álvarez

XOLOS OF TIJUANA

High: Facundo Ferreyra, José Juan Vázquez.

Low:

Rumors:

