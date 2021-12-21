Steven Spielberg’s movie that could have a sequel

Steven spielberg He is not a specialist in sequels or franchises but he is not alien to them either. Productions like Jurassic park and Indiana Jones became valuable sagas, and one of his recent films, Ready Player One, will have a second part in book form (the original story was a novel) and could be adapted for the big screen. Now, it has been reported that one of his recent feature films might be getting a sequel.

A few weeks ago, the director premiered his own version of West side story, the musical that first made its way to the cinema in 1961 from the work of Broadway created by Arthur Laurents Y Leonard berstein. Starring Ansel Elgort Y Rachel zegler, this film focuses on the life of Tony Y Mary, two people who are part of different ethnic groups and who, as in Romeo and Juliet, they must overcome the refusal of their loved ones to be able to form a couple.

Forbes confirmed that West side story you could get a sequel and you would have already found your writers to make it happen. According to the mentioned medium, Steven Sapp Y Mildred Ruiz-Sapp they will write a spin-off that will tell what happened to Mary after witnessing the murder of Tony. As is known, the film concludes with the death of the character played by Richard Beymer in 1961 and by Elgort in the remake, after Chinese want to avenge Bernard.

“What happened to a young woman, Mary, once he left the park after Tony was killed? What life does he lead now that he knows what hatred and murder are, and where does his story continue? “, he asked himself Steven Sapp. His partner, Mildred, he assured: “The dream of every Puerto Rican is to return to the island. The new show will lead to Mary to her place and will put her in the middle of Hurricane Maria, where she must understand everything she lived through and what has happened to her “.

Where this West Side Story sequel will be seen

For the moment, Steven spielberg will not have any kind of connection with Mary, the name chosen by the writers of this story. In fact, not only will it not be seen in the cinema but it will also not reach Broadway. The work was approved by The Long Wharf Theater, in New Haven, Connecticut. So far, the project is in very early stages of gestation, so it is unknown what may happen to it and who may star in it, as well as what real possibilities there are of seeing an adaptation on the big screen.