‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes the highest grossing film of the year in Spain in just five days

Five days. Only five days has it taken ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to exceed the total collected by ‘Fast & Furious 9’ throughout its journey through theaters in our country. The wall-climbing film had raised more than 9 million euros at the Spanish box office between Thursday and Sunday. As reported Comscore, with the accumulated on Monday, it has already exceeded the total 9.54 million of the Vin Diesel film and has become the highest grossing film of 2021 in Spain.

‘No Way Home’ almost achieved in our country the same milestone that it did in the United States, where it became the highest grossing film of the year in just four days, surpassing the 224.5 million dollars that ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ also in all its passage through the cinemas of North America. The final data for Tom Holland’s film exceeded estimates. The total collection from Thursday to Sunday in the United States was 260.1 million dollars. Finally he has been able to overcome ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and it has been crowned as the second best premiere in history in the United States. It is only surpassed by the unbeatable ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and its 357 million debut dollars.

The global total has also been higher than expected. ‘No Way Home’ has achieved $ 600.8 million from Thursday to Sunday adding all the territories in which it has been released. Here he has not been able to advance to ‘Infinity War’, which made 640 million worldwide at its premiere, but it has stayed very close. And it must be remembered that it has done so in times of pandemic and with the Omicron variant as the great nemesis.

The first billion club pandemic?

With this impressive kick-off, with such an extremely positive fan reception, and with the Christmas holidays ahead, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is expected to be the first film since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to reach $ 1 billion worldwide. And all this without having reached China, a market that has not yet approved its premiere.