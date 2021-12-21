Spider-Man: Fan Creates Poster with Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield | Films

Liliana carmona

Stone appears dressed as Spider-Gwen and we would love to see that universe

On December 15, it was released ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in Mexico, managing not only to pull the sites of the most famous movie chains in the country during the presale, it also managed to sell out the functions and the spoilers did not take long to reach social networks.

(Spoiler is coming) With the appearance of Andrew Garfield As Spider-Man again, fans were excited and began to create various illustrations, but one of them has stood out for having Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy.

Thanks to the multiverse, where everything could happen, Emma Stone could be back in the franchise, even though his character died in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘, so the profile @ Carpaa2011 made a fan-art where it includes the Oscar winner with the Spider-Gwen costume.

Although the image was posted last June, this week it became relevant because of the movie, and boy would we like to see this on screen!

What did Andrew Garfield say about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’?

Although the actor had to deny a large number of times to the media that he was not going to participate in the third Spider-Man film from Marvel and Sony, he did offer some statements about what they were doing with the superhero.

“I really love what the whole team has done with the character. I love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, they’ve given him so much soul and so much fun and joy and he’s so true to character. I’ll say this: I’m very excited to see what they’ve done with their third installment ”, voiced Extra.