Sofía Vergara said that she would love to work in Mexico again, but she has not been invited | Famous

Sofia Vergara She is promoting the animated film ‘Koati’, in which she works as a producer, in addition to lending her voice to Zaina, a coral snake.

The 49-year-old actress is very proud to share credits with other Latinos like Carlos Rivera, Karol G, Eva Luna Montaner, Marc Anthony, Adriana Barraza, Eduardo Franco, Daniel Sosa and his current partner, Joe Manganiello.

‘Koati’ is the story of three heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coati, Xochi, an extremely brave monarch butterfly, and Pako, an energetic frog. In the film they will face an adventure to prevent the evil Zaina (Sofía Vergara) from destroying their home called XO.

The reason why Sofía Vergara has no longer worked in Mexico

In an interview with Televisa Espectáculos, the actress spoke about her new film, as well as Marc Anthony, who is also a producer on the film.

“Marc Anthony was very excited about the project, he made 10 spectacular original songs.”

When asked if she has plans to go back to work in Mexico, she replied:

“My beautiful and dear Mexico! I haven’t been to Mexico for years, I would love to work in Mexico again, but I don’t know… no one is inviting me ”.

Vergara’s fame grew even more thanks to his participation in the television series ‘Modern Family’. But in addition to being successful in film and television, she stands out for being a businesswoman, since she has a line of jeans and recently entered the world of beauty where she launched a series of products.

Since last year, the Colombian was planning to try her luck in the skincare market, as other celebrities have done.

When this new dream finally came true, the protagonist of ‘Dos locas en fuga’ did not hesitate to express her joy:

“We have been taking the correct steps for a long time to launch this new line of which we are very proud and, for sure, it will be a benchmark cosmetic solution. The products are being formulated and designed with the intention of adapting to new beauty trends and with science and the endorsement of its ingredients as the main differential value ”.