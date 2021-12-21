She is a dancer, musician and is nicknamed the Argentine “Scream Queen” – Para Ti Magazine

Clara Kovacic, the Argentine actress of Croatian origin is stepping increasingly strong in the film industry. Trained in the arts from a very young age, she not only studied in our country, but also in the United States. Today his name transcends borders and achieved a participation in the great bet of Netflix at the end of the year, Do not look up, the film that premieres on Christmas Eve on the streaming platform.

The next Dec. 24 Netflix incorporates to its catalog one of the most anticipated films of the year: Don´t look up (Do not look up), which has as one of its attractions a superstar cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Kate Blanchet, Ariana Grande Y Jonah Hill, among others.

And one of its most striking points is that it also An Argentine, Clara Kovacic, performs, actress, dancer and songwriter of long trajectory and training, nicknamed the Argentine “Scream Queen”, a nickname that has to do with a role that he played in a horror movie.

“I can not believe that I am part of this project, with such important names, even if it is a small participation, for me it is an honor and a privilege I hope to continue working with the United States ”, Clara Kovacic tells Ámbito. Said about the movie that it was already released in theaters in many countries, including Argentina.

Since 2015 lmanaged to develop his talent to be part of the small and large screens, with a long list of materialized projects. This year he launched 11 films: El Desarmadero with Luciano Cáceres, Lennons with Gastón Pauls and Luis Machín, Muertas Vivas Chilean film, Apps with an Argentine-Chilean production, Demonio Eclipse Rojo, Buenos Aires BZ, María, Los Olvidados and Don´t Look Up .

She began to train in art from a very young age, since her parents sent her to dance, singing and acting. His last name is Croatian origin, culture with which he grew up having a close contact by their grandparents.

Native of Olives, He lived with his family in the Powder stores and then in San Isidro. Although one year of his life he settled in New York, where he studied at the Ward Acting Studio and also in the Broadway Dance Studio. Later, in Argentina, he went through the study of Maria Cecilia Diaz, ballet and contemporary dance, as well as taking acting classes with Ines Estevez.

