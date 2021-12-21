Several international figures mourned culture in 2021

Cinema, music and literature were genres of art and entertainment that lost important figures during the year that leaves us.

Among them, in the musical field, the death of Charlie Watts (80), drummer of The Rolling Stones, was one of the saddest news for the fans of the group. The musician passed away on August 24, in London. He suffered from throat cancer.

Carlos Marín (53), a member of Il Divo, a group that combines opera and popular music, died as a result of Covid-19, after entering the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Manchester (United Kingdom). The case occurred on Sunday and continues to cause a stir.

Dusty Hill (72), bassist and supporting singer of ZZ Top for more than half a century, died on July 28, while sleeping at his home in Houston, Texas. The musician had health problems.

The Italian singer Raffaella Carrà (78) died on July 5 as a result of an undisclosed illness. Some media claimed that he suffered from lung cancer.

Singer Vicente Fernández (81), considered the last great interpreter of Mexican regional music and one of the most recognized voices in Latin America, died on the 12th of this month. His hematological, cardiovascular, renal and pulmonary systems collapsed.

Marília Mendonça (26), Brazilian singer and composer of Sertaneja music, died in a tragic plane crash. Among his awards, a Latin Grammy stands out.

MOVIE THEATER. Actor James Michael Taylor, who played barista Gunther on the popular series Friends, died at age 59 of prostate cancer on October 24.

The world knew him as Gunther, whose crush on the show was Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), he also had a side as a musician and advocate for cancer awareness.

Actor Dustin Diamond (44), from the series Saved by the Bell, died on February 1 of this year, as a result of a series of medical problems that included shingles, a tumor in the throat.

The tragedy was the backdrop for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42), who died on October 21, 2021, when, by accident, actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming a scene from the film Rust. , in the state of New Mexico.

The young actor Octavio Ocaña (22), died on October 29 recently. The Mexican actor (Benito in the series Neighbors) accidentally fired his own gun in the middle of a police chase.

Mexican actress Carmen Salinas died on December 9 at the age of 82, after suffering a stroke.

LITERATURE. Almudena Grandes (61), one of the most renowned Spanish writers, died of cancer on November 27 of the year that she is leaving, in Madrid.

Writer and columnist for El País, she was the author of works such as Las Ages de Lulú (1989), Malena es un nombre de tango (1994) or El corazón congelada (2007). She was awarded the National Narrative Award in 2018, among other recognitions.

The writer Anne Rice (80), known for the Vampire Chronicles, died on the 11th of this month in California, after failing to overcome complications derived from a stroke.