Ryan Reynolds says he’s been mistaken for Ben Affleck
Although he has a well-established career thanks to films such as Deadpool Y The Propposal, Ryan reynolds It doesn’t seem to be such a well-known face among New Yorkers. The actor himself shared in episode 20 of the podcast Dear hank and john who usually confuse it with Ben affleck. The 45-year-old actor has long been going to a pizzeria in New York where his employees believe that it is the actor from Batman vs superman, and they even ask him for Jennifer Lopez!
Reynolds said this has been going on for a while now, and that he prefers not to lead workers out of their error. “There is a pizza place, in the East Village in New York, that I have been going to for years. They think I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel like it won’t go well if I revealed it, ”the actor told the Green brothers, Hank and John, hosts of the podcast.
Reynolds added that they even ask her about Jennifer Lopez, and that is what she responds to: “I do everything normal like everyone else. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they ask me how JLo is doing and I go, ‘great, good. I take the pizza and go ”.