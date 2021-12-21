Ryan Reynolds says he’s been mistaken for Ben Affleck

Although he has a well-established career thanks to films such as Deadpool Y The Propposal, Ryan reynolds It doesn’t seem to be such a well-known face among New Yorkers. The actor himself shared in episode 20 of the podcast Dear hank and john who usually confuse it with Ben affleck. The 45-year-old actor has long been going to a pizzeria in New York where his employees believe that it is the actor from Batman vs superman, and they even ask him for Jennifer Lopez!

© GettyImages Reynolds says he prefers not to correct the guys at the pizzeria

Reynolds said this has been going on for a while now, and that he prefers not to lead workers out of their error. “There is a pizza place, in the East Village in New York, that I have been going to for years. They think I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel like it won’t go well if I revealed it, ”the actor told the Green brothers, Hank and John, hosts of the podcast.

© GettyImages Ryan said local employees have been telling him it’s Ben Affleck for a while.

Reynolds added that they even ask her about Jennifer Lopez, and that is what she responds to: “I do everything normal like everyone else. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they ask me how JLo is doing and I go, ‘great, good. I take the pizza and go ”.