Ryan Reynolds is constantly mistaken for Ryan Gosling and Ben Affleck

The actor Ryan reynolds explained that even though we may not believe it, it is often so confused with Ben affleck as with Ryan gosling. The star of Deadpool he’s been pretty busy starring in Disney hits, Free guy, Y Red alert for Netflix -the most successful film in the history of the platform-, demonstrating to what extent it has a lot to say in the film industry. But despite everything, his fame and his influence in Hollywood, continue to confuse him with other actors of the same pull among the public.

Ryan Reynolds and his fight with Gosling and Affleck

Naturally, Reynolds’ life outside of his movies receives the same attention from the respectable, he is someone with a very notorious public life, in part thanks to his high-profile marriage to the fellow actress. Blake Lively. But, still, and as he confessed in the podcast episode Dear hank and john (he ScreenRant), they continue to confuse him with other actors. Yes, A few months ago they confirmed that he looked like Ryan Gosling and he assumed itBut he shared with the audience a second anecdote that he has carried with him for decades. Reynolds revealed that at one particular pizza restaurant in New York’s East Village he was mistaken for Ben Affleck for years.





“ People ask me how is JLO in that pizza maker

“My life is very normal. I usually do the same as everyone else. People at that pizza shop just think I’m Ben Affleck, and they ask me how JLo is doing and I say, ‘great, good’. I grab the pizza and go … Well, the real difference between me and Ryan Gosling is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blonde hair and Ryan Reynolds is an asshole, “the actor concludes humorously. Placed side by side, the resemblance between Reynolds and Gosling is not too strange the more you look at them, but they have little in common beyond of their first names and that they are both from Canada.