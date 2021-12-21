Rockstar to give away GTA V or other game to owners of GTA: the Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition greatly disappointed fans by debuting in really poor condition. The situation has been such that Rockstar Games decided to compensate the players who acquired this collection on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher with a free game.

Rockstar Games announced (via Eurogamer) that will give away an extra game to all those who acquired the players of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition They will be able to download one of the following games at no additional charge:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft auto IV: Complete Edition

Max payne 3

LA Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

In case you have all these games or just none of them interest you, you can also choose a White Shark Card from Grand Theft Auto Online or 55 gold bars of Red Dead Online.

Gifts available for fans

It is worth mentioning that, at the time of writing this note, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition tIt has a 20% discount on the Rockstar Launcher. All purchases of this title made before January 5, 2022 apply for the promotion. Keep in mind that you have until that date to claim your game.

What did you think of this promotion? Do you think it is a good way to reward players? Tell us in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here you will find more news about the saga.

Related Video: The Story Behind Grand theft auto v