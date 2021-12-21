Roberto Alvarado starts with Cruz Azul in preseason game

Despite being very close to becoming a Chivas player, the ‘Piojo’ started in the starting eleven of Cruz Azul in the duel against Venados de Mérida

Roberto Alvarado appeared as a starter in the first preseason game he played Blue Cross during his stay in the Mexican Caribbean against Venados de Mérida.

Coach Juan Reynoso decided that Alvarado would be in the star 11, despite the fact that the cement team is in negotiations for the Mexican midfielder to arrive at Guadalajara.

‘Piojo’ Alvarado keeps working with Cruz Azul. @Blue Cross

The ‘Louse’ Alvarado he scored at minute 18, but the referee signaled an out of place on the part of the footballer, so the goal was annulled.

Alvarado He only played the first 45 minutes of the match played at the Carlos Iturralde Stadium and came out of exchange when the local team won 1-0 in the electronic game. For the second half, already with many changes on the part of both teams, the cement team managed to come back and ended with the victory by 1-2.

‘Louse’ Alvarado became the target of the Herd, after failing to get the services of the player of the America, Sebastián Córdova.

After almost 10 days of negotiations, Cruz Azul and Guadalajara hope to make the exchange of Roberto Alvarado for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga official in the coming days, in which it will be one of the ‘bombs’ of this winter market in Liga MX.

Once this operation is completed, with which he would add his second and third reinforcement (Antuna and Mayorga) after the arrival of Uruguayan Christian Tabó, Blue Cross he will still be looking to bring in a central defender and recovery midfielder in the winter market, as well as place Lucas Passerini, Alexis Gutiérrez and Jaiber Jiménez on other teams.

Roberto Alvarado It has become one of the most interesting elements in the transfer market.