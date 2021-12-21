Restrictions due to covid at Christmas of doctors in ICU

, has led the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (Semicyuc) to request that

Specifically, there are two measures that they consider a priority. The first of them would be to accelerate the revaccination of adults with the third dose memory, especially in the most vulnerable. Above all, considering the partial loss of immunity cconferred by the vaccines after five months of inoculation of the second dose.



Remember, in this sense, that vaccination continues to be the most effective measure to reduce the impact of Delta and Omicron variants in hospitalization, at a time when all the indicators accumulated four weeks on the rise.

Thus, the number of patients admitted has tripled in the last month, with a current figure that exceeds 1,300 patients admitted throughout the country. The ICU occupancy rates by Covid-19 patients already exceed 20 percent in 5 autonomous communities. In addition, 80 percent of these patients will require invasive mechanical ventilation with a mean stay of 3 weeks. Despite the fact that “the third dose is being observed to be very effective in achieving these goals,” they point out. slowness in its administration, given that only 53 percent of the population between the ages of 60 and 70 have received the reinforcement ‘puncture’. Second, they request that further limit meeting capacity numerous in public spaces. According to the new traffic light of the Ministry of Health, an alert level 3 would require a 50 percent cut in capacity in hotels, nightlife and shopping centers. The group of professionals, however, does not include some of the recommendations of the Government and the autonomies such as the covid passport or curfews that will foreseeably be imposed in some communities. What measures should I follow as a citizen? Ask, yes, collective responsibility on the part of the population maintaining the use of the mask Well-fitting facial, especially in closed spaces, social distance, frequent hand washing, or strict adherence to quarantines when indicated. Also, ask to stay home if we are unwell and avoid eclosed spaces with insufficient ventilation, ventilate whenever possible and avoid crowds of people and large gatherings.

