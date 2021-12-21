Renato Ibarra surprised with a photo that reveals his new team

America continues in the negotiations to specify additions and dismissals in the workforce before the group reports next Sunday, December 26, so it is expected that new announcements will be made this week, one of them that of Renato Ibarra, who is even already in the city of what would be his new team for him Closing 2022.

A few days ago, it was announced that America had arranged with Tijuana for a loan with an option to purchase the services of the Ecuadorian player; but nevertheless, Xolos He only wanted to wait for one thing: the result of the medical examinations that would allow him to know the physical condition of the footballer.

It should be remembered that last September, Ibarra He underwent an operation to repair a tendon in the back of his thigh and his recovery period took about three months. That is why, before formalizing, the border officials decided to wait for the tests that would give them the certainty that there would be no problem in the transfer.

This afternoon, Renato attended a radiology and imaging clinic in Tijuana in which he even took photos with fans, which gives indications that only the results are missing and in the next few hours the official announcement could come regarding his low in America and high in Xolos.

In this way, the azulcremas are close to completing their third official loss so far in the market, in addition to the departure of Renato Ibarra it would remove the excess of players not trained in Mexico within the campus since there would be 10 elements with this condition and waiting for them to be able to place one or two more in order to have more foreign reinforcements.