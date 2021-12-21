realme GT 2 Pro, features, price and all the information

The new high-end from realme is official with the realme GT 2 Pro, a smartphone with a unique appearance and great connectivity improvements.

The Chinese realme has decided not to wait until 2022 to “show” the world its new generation of high-end smartphones, and has presented to the world the new realme GT 2 Pro, your new high-end device.

The realme GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone of the brand aimed at the segment more premium of the market, where it will compete with models such as the OPPO Find X4, OnePlus 10 or Xiaomi 12. And for this, of course, the brand has had to manage to provide it with the most advanced technical section seen so far in one of its smartphones.

realme GT 2 Pro, all the information

realme GT 2 Pro, data sheet according to leaks Characteristics Dimensions – Screen 6.8 inch OLED

Quad HD +

120 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Operating system realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear:

– 50 MP f / 1.8, OIS, PDAF

– 50 MP Ultra Wide Angle f / 2.2, 150º

– 2 MP Depth Sensor

Frontal:

– 32 MP f / 2.5 Battery 5,000 mAh

65W fast charge Others On-screen fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

5G

Dual sim

Dual stereo speaker

NFC 360º

Ultra Wide Band (UWB)

The realme GT 2 Pro has a unique design, for several reasons. To begin with, the company has provided the device with aesthetic lines very different from any other mobile in its catalog so far, with an appearance reminiscent of the mythical Google Nexus 6P by having a transverse strip at the rear, where the device houses its three cameras.

On top of that, realme has once again teamed up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to build a special version of this realme GT 2 Pro, featuring a finish that simulates the texture of paper. To achieve this, the brand claims to have used a *bio material, in a similar way to what Google already did with its Pixel 5 coated in bio resin.

Although realme has not disclosed the data related to its screen, the latest leaks suggest that its front is occupied by a huge 6.8 inch screen, OLED and with a Quad HD + resolution. It is a panel with 120 hertz refresh rate, which has been bored to house the 32 megapixel front camera.

Speaking of cameras, the realme GT 2 Pro houses a rear triple camera system, lead by two 50 megapixel sensors. One acts as the main camera, and the other is associated with a ultra wide angle lens, which stands out for being able to cover a viewing angle of 150 degrees, the widest seen so far in a flagship.

All of this is backed by the powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as the brand itself had previously revealed, accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Your battery has 5,000 mAh capacity and supports fast charging up to 65 W. Unfortunately, the new realme flagship runs out of wireless charging support.

Another interesting novelty resides in its software: the realme GT 2 Pro would be the first of the brand to hit the market with realme UI 3.0, the new version of the branding layer based on Android 12.

realme has also improved aspects such as connectivity, through novelties such as a system of twelve antennas spread across the chassis of the phone so that optimal coverage can be maintained regardless of how the device is held. In addition, the NFC chip now covers a range of 260 degrees, so that it can be used with the device at any angle or position.

realme GT 2 Pro, price and official release date

The rel realme GT 2 Pro “presentation” event has only served to unveil the three main novelties of the device in terms of design, connectivity and photography. However, the data relating to your Price and availability they will be confirmed later. We will update this article when all the news is shared, including your price and date of market launch.

