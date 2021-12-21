Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

Real Madrid Y FC Barcelona they remain immersed in the race for a habitual protagonist of rumors and speculation. We are talking about Erling Haaland (21 years old), so there is a Classic on the market for one of the best strikers in the world. A professional who has the goal between eyebrows and eyebrows.

Follow after this announcement

According to the cover of the printed edition of the newspaper Ace of this Tuesday, December 21, the Norwegian striker has received an ultimatum. All this, of course, on the part of the Borussia Dortmund. A German team that, as is evident, trusts that their rising star will soon clarify their dilemma in the Signal iduna park.

The story of another endless soap opera

That is, the killer you will have to meet with your current club to resolve your immediate future. Without a doubt, Barça and Real Madrid are going to continue on the lookout for Haaland, a man who is also delighting the European colossi. Likewise, his agent Mino Raiola will play a fundamental role in what may be one of the great operations in the offices in 2022.

Finally, we must remember the recent words of Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of BVB, in Bild. “A few days ago, I had a conversation with Mino Raiola. It was quite a friendly call and we will surely talk again in the coming weeks. The focus is on Haaland’s development. As with Lewandowski, I will be proud if one day he wins the Champions League. . I think Haaland could do with staying a little longer in the Bundesliga. Raiola is very smart, he knows what he’s doing. “, argument.