Rayadas were crowned Champions of the Liga MX Femenil by beating Tigres on penalties

Striped They are the new queens of the Liga MX Women. On penalties (1-3) they left on the road to Tigers, his most hated rival and finally managed to lift the second title in his history in Mexican women’s soccer and also, Eva Mirror became the first female coach to win a league title.

And it is that nothing was said, because the Ida came out tied at two, and in the Final of the Return the crown of the Liga MX Femenil was involved, but Tigers and Striped The pride and supremacy of their state were also at stake, they had to show which of the two teams was better. And for this they fought on the pitch and with personality, Monterrey was the winner.

The Volcano exploded because the atmosphere was unbeatable, it was full and with it the support of the feline fans that even at 9 ‘cheered Stephany Mayor, who did not play due to suspension.

And immediately both squads began to do their work, especially those of the UANL that got into trouble for the striped rear, while the coaches Eva Espejo and Roberto Medina lived the game intensely on the edge of their area; however, they were still tied at zero.

The second half started with a scare, as the cat Katty Martínez collided with goalkeeper Alejandría, who came out for the ball with her knee in front, although the goalkeeper also took a good blow. Although fortunately for neither of the two the situation became greater.

And the scoreboard did not move in the 90 minutes and had to define everything on penalties.

And there came the fall of the felines. Antonio, Ovalle and Rangel, failed in the maximum penalty; Monterrey did it perfect and ended up lifting the Copa de la Liga MX Women.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: FEMALE TIGERS: FANS THROWN TEDDIES INTO THE VOLCANO TO DONATE THEM TO CHILDREN