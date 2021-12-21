Rayadas ends the dominance of Tigres and gets his second title of Liga MX Femenil

Rayadas defeated Tigres on penalties and clinches their second Liga MX Femenil title

Striped the hegemony he had was shaken Tigers about them in the finals of the Liga MX Women by defeating them in the last instance of the Opening 2021 to obtain the championship, the second in its history. This title allowed Eva Mirror become the first woman to win a league title.

The first leg of the final had ended with a tie at two points, but the Monterrey team ended up taking the crown in an exciting duel, after the second leg played at the University Stadium.

With this, they leveled the balance a bit, by virtue of the fact that out of five confrontations between these teams in a final, two victories have been for Striped and three for Tigers

The first time they were measured in a final was in the 2018 Clausura and there the Amazons took the championship, which they achieved once again for the 2019 Clausura.

Striped defeated the Amazons for the first time in a final at the Apertura 2019, after the first leg was tied 1-1 and for the second leg they won 1-0 to win the championship.

Tigers increased the advantage in their matches, as they were finally re-measured at Guard1nes 2020, where the aggregate score was tied 1-1, but won on penalties.

Now, Striped they took the title of Opening 2021 by beating the Amazons from penalties (1-3). A championship with which Eva Espejo makes history by becoming the first woman to win the crown in the Liga MX Women.

The first coach to achieve a championship was Luis Fernando Camacho, who led Chivas in the 2017 Apertura, while for the 2018 Clausura it was Osvaldo Batocletti who won the title with Tigers

Leonardo Cuéllar was crowned in the Apertura 2018 with America, Ramón Villa Zevallos achieved it in the Clausura 2019 with the Amazons, Héctor Becerra in the Apertura 2019 with Striped, Roberto Medina in the Guardians 2020 and Clausura 2021 with Tigers / and now he got it Eva Mirror with the whole of Monterrey.