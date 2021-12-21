possible design of the new Microsoft

Several sources assume that in 2023 there will be an intergenerational renewal of the present generation, and that both Sony and Microsoft will surprise us with PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X Elite, respectively. If we look at what happened with PS4 and Xbox One we will realize that this information makes a lot of sense, since the previous generation of consoles set a clear precedent with the arrival of PS4 Pro, which was released three years after the original console, and Xbox One X, which came almost four years after Xbox One.

About PS5 Pro we have already spoken on previous occasions, and we have seen both its possible design and some details related to its supposed specifications, although we must be clear that still there is nothing definitive in this sense, and that the information we are seeing is based on rumors and speculation. However, they are interesting, and that is why we share them with you when we see that they have a minimum of credibility.

On this occasion, the protagonist has not been PS5 Pro, but Xbox Series X Elite, a console that could become the intergenerational renewal of Xbox Series X. LetsGoDigital has published an interesting conceptual design that shows us what such a console could look like, and they also collect a bit of information about it that, in general, makes a lot of sense.

As we can see in the images, and in the attached video, Xbox Series X Elite would have a design closer to the Xbox Series S, which means that it would be thinner and more compact than Xbox Series X. The green LED lighting creates a very nice contrast with the black color of the console, and it maintains the angular nuances and the minimalist touch of the Xbox Series X , so in general it seems to me a fairly successful design, and well outlined.

Possible Xbox Series X Elite specs and release date

Building on the precedent set by Xbox One X, the launch of Xbox Series X Elite is likely to occur between 2023 and 2024, that is, between three and four years after the arrival of Xbox Series X. Your selling price should be the same that had said console at its launch, as happened with Xbox One X, which hit the market with a price of 499 euros. However, it may end up being slightly more expensive.

Regarding the specifications, rumors that point to a new APU manufactured in 6nm process which would keep the Zen 2 CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, albeit running at a higher frequency. Said CPU would be accompanied by a much more powerful GPU that could double the performance of the graphics solution that the Xbox Series X mounts. If this is confirmed, Xbox Series X Elite should be able to move games in 4K resolution with ray tracing activated in a fluid way, and with a higher graphic quality.

The rest of its specs should also improve, which means that the unified memory should be increased, and the included SSD could be faster, but changes in these two components could be less marked For compatibility reasons, and not to complicate things further for developers, who already have to deal with the differences presented by Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

I remind you that, although this intergenerational renewal occurs, PS5 and Xbox Series X-Series S will continue to receive the same games as PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X Elite. The only peculiarity is that the new consoles they will be able to move them with a higher resolution, and maybe also with a higher graphic quality and fluidity, as happened at the time with PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.