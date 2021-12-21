PHOTOS: A boxer shows her almost unrecognizable face after taking 236 blows

The Spanish boxer Miriam Gutiérrez, known as ‘La Reina’, surprised the fans of the boxing world by showing in a photo her face disfigured by the more than 200 blows she took in her lightweight fight last Sunday against the Puerto Rican Amanda ‘Real Deal’.

At the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida (USA), Serrano beat Gutiérrez by unanimous decision with a score of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-90, leaving the way open for a possible meeting with Irish boxer Katie Taylor in 2022.

The female boxing star shared on his Twitter account a photo in which he appears with his defeated opponent, with his face almost unrecognizable by the inflamation caused by 236 punches suffered during the fight, according to ESPN.

“I want to thank my dance partner, Miriam Gutiérrez, “tweeted Serrano, who is a champion in seven weight classes.” She did not come to lie down. I don’t care who is in front of me, I don’t get to play! “Added the Puerto Rican boxer, who also underlined that he could only feel a blow during the fight.

I want to thank my dance partnerMiriam Gutiérrez She didn’t come to lay down. I don’t care who is in front of me I’m not coming to Play! She just told me she weighed 160lbs today. Thanks God I worked with my girl @ nisa_rodriguez5 who was about 165. God is Great. I’m Blessed! pic.twitter.com/RVED1knVzN – Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 19, 2021

“Proud to fight with a great boxer,” Gutiérrez wrote in turn, who also thanked the people who always support him.