P&G recalls shampoos and conditioners in the US for having benzene

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Procter & Gamble (P&G) voluntarily recalled the shampoos and Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless conditioners, for having benzene, carcinogenic element.

In a press release, the FDA commented that P&G withdraw all batches of the shampoos and conditioners mentioned above, since the benzene It is classified as a human carcinogen, and exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin.

It results in conditions such as:

Leukemia

Bone marrow cancer

Blood disorders

The FDA released photos of the listed products:

Photo: FDA

Shampoos and conditioners

P&G remove Weightless Smooth dry conditioners; Pantene Sultry Bronde, Smooth Talker Dry, Mist Behaving Dry, Pantene Gold Instant Nourishing Spray; as well as Aussie Smooth Vibes, Petal Soft Dry, Sleekend Warrior conditioners.

“Likewise, shampoos Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint dried, and cucumber and green tea “.

The United States FDA clarified that P&G have not received any reports of adverse events related to shampoos and conditioners with benzene detected; The substance is not part of your products, but rather comes out of the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

P&G withdraw your products

The shampoos and conditioners recalled by benzene, He said P&G, were distributed in the United States through retail stores and online, which have already been asked to remove them from the shelves. It will reimburse consumers who have purchased affected products.