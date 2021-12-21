Peugeot turns one of its top-selling SUVs into a new sports car

Peugeot It has several models in our country that, for some time now, have become its best weapons in Spain. One of them is the Peugeot 3008. While it is true that the sales of the 2008, the compact SUV, outperform those of the midsize SUV, the 3008 It is one of the top sales of the Gala brand.

Especially as a result of the French opting to put on sale a plug-in hybrid variant that has become one of the most sold in their catalog. And it is that few models can boast of having a quality / price ratio as top as the one that has the Peugeot 3008 PHEV.

Peugeot 3008 2021

At the brand they are aware of their success, hence they have done nothing but enhance it even more. How? Launching two new equipment that make it a sportier SUV.

The new GT finishes of the Peugeot 3008

Some new finishes that are called GT Y GT Pack. In both cases the idea of Peugeot is to add even more technology to your SUV. GT highlights include Black Diamond roof, longitudinal roof bars in aluminum, 18 inch alloy wheels, adjustable and electrically folding and heated exterior rear view mirrors, multiple airbags (front, side and curtain), 180º rear view camera, tire pressure sensor Y Full LED headlights with automatic pitch correction, static curve function and fog mode.

Peugeot 3008 2021

The finish GT Pack comes even better endowed with, among other things, pelectric opening rear door with hands-free function, Hi-Fi Premium Focal sound system with 10 speakers, visiopark-2 with parking assistant and 360º vision cameraY 19-inch alloy wheels.

As for the price, the 3008 PHEV with the finish GT part from 47,800 euros and of the 49,800 with the GT Pack, while the four-wheel drive version starts from the 53,300 and the 55,300 euros.