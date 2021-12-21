From Angélica María to Héctor Bonilla: these are all the celebrities who appeared in El Chavo del 8

Many personalities of the time asked to be at even just one episode, but few had the privilege of playing a character or saying just a few lines in one of the most successful series on an international level.

Paris Hilton’s honeymoon in the Bahamas, Katherine Schwarzenegger’s walk: celebrities in one click

Also, Lucy Hale attended a yoga class and Jessica Alves went to eat in Brazil

Cantinflas’s grandson suffered armed robbery during recording

The young actor was in the Azcapotzalco delegation when two subjects threatened him along with his team to steal all his belongings; luckily no one was hurt

The day that Carmen Salinas recorded “When the sun warms up”, 20 years before Luis Miguel

Carmelita Salinas, one of the most beloved actresses in Mexico, recorded a masterful interpretation of the song “When the sun warms up” with Dámaso Pérez Prado, to the rhythm of the mambo

Merle Uribe recalled how she met Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s widow: “He was the married man, not me.”

The actress had an affair with the late king of rancheras, who by then had already started a family with his wife and three children: Gerardo, Vicente and Alejandro

