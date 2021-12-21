Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoos recalled for substance

Potentially toxic substances found in cosmetics 0:53

(CNN Business) –– Procter & Gamble recalled more than 30 hair care spray products, including many dry shampoos and conditioners. Products could contain benzene, a carcinogenic substance, he warned.

Products affected include several from Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Aussie, according to the recall notice released Friday, P & G’s second in a month. The full list of recalled items is available on the company’s website, including the production code numbers covered by the measure.

P&G said in a statement that the affected products likely won’t expose people to levels of benzene high enough to cause health problems. The company also said it has not “received any reports of adverse events” but is moving forward with the recall out of “extreme caution.”

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, by mouth and through the skin. And it can result in cancers, including leukemia and bone marrow cancer in the blood, and blood disorders that can be life-threatening,” noted the statement about the withdrawal. Retailers have been instructed to remove the recalled products from the shelves.

P&G is asking people who bought the affected products – sold in US stores and online – to dispose of them. The company offers full refunds and customers can complete an online form or contact a hotline at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm Miami time.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was alerted to this recall, the agency said.

P&G added that no other product in those lines is under “the magnitude of this recall. And those other products may continue to be used as directed, including aerosol dry shampoo products with production code ranges other than those specifically disclosed. “.

In November, P&G issued a similar recall of more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret brand deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could also contain benzene. In July, Johnson & Johnson recalled some Neutrogena and Aveeno spray sunscreens after detecting low levels of the carcinogen in the products.

Weightless Smooth Water-Free Dry Conditioner (3.6 oz) with UPC 37000543954 and a production code in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350.

Instant Moisture Dry Water Free Conditioner (3.6 oz) with UPC 37000543831 and a production code in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350.

Weightless Smooth Dry Conditioner (.98 oz) with UPC 37000544111 and a production code in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361.

Instant Moisture Water Free Dry Conditioner (.98 oz) with UPC 37000544227 and a production code in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284.

No Residue Water Free Dry Shampoo (3.7 oz) with UPC 37000543787 and a production code in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344.

No Residue Water Free Dry Shampoo (1 oz) with UPC 37000543978 and a production code in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297.

Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878188710 and production code 0038.

Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil (3.9 oz) with UPC 80878192397 and production code in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist (3.9 oz) with UPC 80878190898 and production code in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist (3.9 oz) with UPC 80878188758 and production code in the range of 9108-9303.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist (1 oz) with UPC 80878188765 and production code in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288.

Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878188987 and production code in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266.

Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187957 and production code 0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325.

Aussie Petal Soft Conditioner (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187544 and production code in the range of 9196-9246.

Aussie Sleekend Warrior Conditioner (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187537 and production code in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349.

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679001498 and production code in the range of 9047-9072.

Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679000262 and production code in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348.

Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679000255 and production code in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348.

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 190679000248 and production code 0093 or 1075 or in the production range of 9029-9294.

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo (1.7 oz) with UPC 190679000330 and production code in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312.

Pantene No Water Refresh Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878177042 and production code in the range of 9009-9058.

Pantene Sheer Volume Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 80878185276 and production code in the range of 9025-9260.

Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo (4.2 oz) with UPC 80878188727 and production code in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329.

Aussie After Hours Texture Spray Dry Shampoo 4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187834 and production code in the range of 0139-0140.

Aussie After Hours Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187285 and production code in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189.

Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187278 and production code in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345.

Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187360 and production code in the range of 9047-9123.

Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187285 and production code in the range of 9072-9176.

Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 381519187278 and Production Code 9085.

Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 37000876717 and production code in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007.

Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 37000779421 and production code in the range of 9046-9228.

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo (4.9 oz) with UPC 37000785170 and Production Code in the range of 9040-9239

