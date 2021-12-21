OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive next January

Image : OnLeaks

Now that 2022 is rapidly approaching, all brands want to take the opportunity to announce their new flagships. If just a few hours ago it was Xiaomi that announced the arrival of the new Xiaomi 12 now Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, picked up the glove and proclaimed the launch of his new OnePlus 10 Pro.

It was Lau himself in his Weibo page who has confirmed that his new smartphone will arrive in January: “ OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January, “he wrote. The fact that Lau referenced the Pro model and not directly the OnePlus 10 could mean that They may have different marketing windows, although we will have to wait until January to find out.

It must be recognized that, if the spec sheet that leaked a few weeks ago it’s true , the OnePlus 10 Pro promises a lot of war between the flasgship killers. This new terminal would have with a 6.7-inch QHD + 120Hz display, an extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and a 5000 mAh battery with fast charge of 125W. Almost any.

There is also a desire to see how it will be your set of cameras. We are all looking forward to seeing How is the symbiosis of OnePlus and the prestigious brand progressing? Hasselblad, who already designed the cameras from your old phone. The OnePlus 9 was the first test bench of this collaboration and we hope that the OnePlus 10 Pro is the punch on the table that has resisted the Chinese brand in the photographic section.