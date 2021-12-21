Ómicron can infect people vaccinated or who have already had COVID-19, warns WHO

The omicron variant of the coronavirus “is spreading significantly faster than the delta variant” and it is “more likely that people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 can become infected or reinfected,” the director of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“There is no doubt that the increased social mix during the holiday period in many countries will lead to an increase in cases, saturation of health systems and more deaths“Said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus at a press conference for journalists in Geneva.

Tedros was sympathetic to the tiredness of the citizens, but insisted that the fastest way to “return to normalcy” is “to make the difficult decisions that have to be made.” In “some cases,” that will mean “the cancellation or delay of events,” he said, citing as an example the reception they thought they would have with the press and that ultimately has not occurred.

But a canceled event is better than a canceled life. It is better to cancel now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and mourn later “, said the director of the Organization.

The epidemiologist leading the WHO response to the coronavirus, María Van Kerkhove, announced on her Twitter account that her family “has made the difficult decision to postpone their Christmas trip to the United States,” her country of origin.

Health systems under pressure





© WHO The WHO warns that the Omicron variant poses a high risk of increasing COVID-19 cases in the world.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, added that it would be “reckless” to conclude from early studies that omicron is a milder variant than previous ones. “With the increase in the numbers [de contagios], all health systems are going to be under pressure and they are already under pressure in many, including in Europe “. The variant is managing to evade some immune responses, he said, which means that booster vaccination programs being put in place in many countries should target people with weaker immune systems. “We do not expect any of the available vaccines to be completely ineffective”, he emphasized.

COVID continues to claim more than 50,000 lives each week. This year, more than 3.3 million people have lost their lives to the disease, more deaths than from HIV, malaria and tuberculosis combined in 2020, and Africa is now facing a strong wave of infections, driven largely because of the omicron variant.

“None of us want to be here again in twelve months talking about lost opportunities, continuous inequalities or new variants,” stressed Tedros, insisting once again that for the pandemic to end in 2022, “we must end inequality , ensuring that 70% of the population of each country is vaccinated by the middle of next year. “

Last week, the WHO included in the list of emergency use the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India under license from Novavax. It is the ninth approved vaccine and is part of the portfolio of COVAX, the equitable sharing mechanism, so WHO hopes “it will play an important role in achieving our global vaccination targets.”

Strengthen public health and primary care

“2022 should be the year we end the pandemic“said Tedros, who asked that, to avoid a future disaster of the same magnitude, all countries invest in resilient health systems, built on the basis of primary care, and with universal health coverage as a goal.

“When people cannot access the services they need, or cannot pay for them, individuals, families, communities and entire societies are put at risk,” he argued.

“In the coming year, WHO is committed to doing everything in its power to end the pandemic, and to usher in a new era in global health, an era in which health is at the center of the agenda. development of all countries. “