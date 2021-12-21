No Way Home ”- Publimetro México

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become the couple of the moment. The 41-year-old socialite no longer hesitates to be seen with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian with whom she would have started an affair after several months apart from the father of her four children, rapper Kanye West.

This time, the two celebrities enjoyed an evening at the movies, and added to the fever that has unleashed the movie “Spider Man: No Way Home”, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. The paparazzi first photographed them at Knott’s Berry Farm and then at the Staten Island Amphitheater where they were later joined by Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick.

The photos that prove that Kim Kardashian is living her romance with Pete Davidson to the fullest Kim kardashian

The reality star wore an all-black casual outfit while Pete Davidson preferred a light green jacket and backpack. Scott Disick also decided to wear a more casual and sporty look.

Shortly before, the couple surprised diners at Angelina’s restaurant in Staten Island. Several of the admirers of the Kardashian clan did not hesitate to photograph and film them upon arrival at the venue. They smiled and shared the evening shortly before heading to the movies. In this way, many confirm the dating rumors that began last October when Kasdashian and the comedian held hands on the Knott’s Scary Farm roller coaster in Buena Park, California.

Then they were seen getting out of their cars and walking hand in hand. “Davidson has been flying back and forth from New York to Los Angeles to see Kim. He’s interested in her and he’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce from Kanye: someone to laugh with and have fun with. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been an antidote, “said a source quoted by People.

The Kardashian clan also seems excited about the Saturday Night Live comedian, especially Kim’s mother and manager, Kriss Jenner, who has been able to share with Pete. The founder of Skims could even have invited Arianna Grande’s ex to spend Christmas and New Years parties in Miami where the Kardashian family plans holidays in the holiday season.

A source quoted by E! News indicated that rapper Kanye would also be invited to the celebration, because they are not ruling out an awkward celebration. “Kim and Pete have a lot of plans for the future and things are going very well. She has even considered supporting him in Miami for New Years, he would love for her to be there, “he told the source about the comedian’s participation as a co-host of Miley’s New Years party for NBC and Peacock.