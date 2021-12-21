Nine Possible Candidates for Christmas Gifts

December 25 is dangerously close for those who have not yet bought Christmas gifts, although if you are more of a Kings there is still room to acquire them. Wireless Bluetooth headphones have become one more accessory and there is a huge market full of proposals. These X non-AirPods options are worth a look.





Fully wireless Bluetooth headphones

Realme Buds Air 2

We started the selection of totally wireless Bluetooth headphones with the realme Buds Air 2 (42.99 euros), a very economical model that has active noise cancellation, 88 ms low latency and IPX5 certified for water and sweat. Its autonomy is around 25 hours with the case and they also have a transparency mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro





Some fairly recent wireless Bluetooth headphones are the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro (59.99 euros). One of its most notable features is the active noise cancellation, but there’s more: “smart” connectivity with two devices, fast and wireless charging and battery life of around 28 hours with the case. They have integrated touch controls.

Sony WF-C500





We continue with Sony headphones, the WF-C500 (67.99 euros). They are small, light headphones that fit optimally to the ear. Count on DSEE technology and custom sound with EQ. Its battery is around 20 hours with the charging case and they are resistant to sweat (IPX4).

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless





Do you like to play with your mobile? The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (49.99 euros) are designed to have minimal latency (60 ms) and padless design provides a more universal fit. They are waterproof, so they can be used for exercise, and they connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. They are compatible with voice assistants.

Jabra Elite 3





Jabra has shown that its Bluetooth headphones are a good option and one of the most recent in the catalog is the Jabra Elite 3 (79.99 euros). With a battery life of up to 28 hours per charge with the case, they offer isolation from noise and at the same time the passage of this with the HearThrough technology. They are compatible with Alexa Built-in, Spotify Tap Playback and Google Fast Pair.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro





Huawei’s wireless Bluetooth headphones, the FreeBuds Pro (109 euros) are one of the best options for this price if you want to enjoy a remarkable active noise cancellation. They have fast and wireless charging, a three-microphone system and autonomy of up to 36 hours with the case (eight hours per charge).

Belkin SoundForm Freedom





Belkin’s proposal is one of the most interesting on the list. The Belkin SoundForm Freedom (63.99 euros) integrate with Apple’s Find network so they can be easily located. They have a brutal autonomy of 36 hours with the charging case (eight hours per charge). They feature Clear-Call technology for crisp, clear calls.

LG TONE Free FN7





This option is also interesting, and more so in these times. The LG TONE Free FN7 (107 euros) have active noise cancellation, hypoallergenic silicone gel pads, an ergonomic design, double microphone for clear calls, sound with Meridian technology and a battery of up to 21 hours with fast and wireless charging. Its UVNano base removes 99.9% of bacteria from the ear pads with only 10 minutes at the base.

Beats Studio Buds





One of the most similar options to Apple’s AirPods is the Beats headphones. The Beats Studio Buds (129 euros) do not have the company’s H1 chip, but they also connect quickly to Apple devices and offer various settings to control active noise cancellation, for example. They are water resistant and have an autonomy of about eight hours (24 hours with the case) and Bluetooth Class 1.

