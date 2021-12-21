Nicolás Castillo does not give up in his desire to sign with Rayos del Necaxa

After passing through the Juventude from Brazil a complicated future loomed for Nicolas Castillo, who couldn’t find a place in it America club after your injury. The Chilean footballer did not show an improvement and could not win the minutes he expected away from CoapaTherefore, the group ended their relationship with the footballer.

The pass to his new team was almost completed, in fact the forward already remained in Necaxa training, playing and taking medical exams. However, this is one of the main problems for which the signing with the Rays has not been finalized and so far the idea that was had is on the tightrope.

Given this, Nico published in his social networks a hint that of course it is known that it has to do with his future and that is that in his Instagram account he published an image with the phrase: “Everything in life can be achieved” and is accompanied of a lightning shield. This shows that the footballer has full confidence that he will be able to comply with the proposal.

It was last week when the azulcrema team took on the task of saying goodbye to the Chilean player since since his arrival he could not consolidate in the squad, to that was added the thrombosis he had and although it was shaping up to be one of the elements most prominent with the Coapa team, that recovery cost him a lot.

Nico Castillo’s problems with America

Although the footballer always followed the orders of the doctors, the last tournament already wanted to be registered. There were even a series of events that made the player go out of whack from the set and even delete all his photos that linked him to the institution. At that time, it was announced that the Chilean wanted to return, but that his condition could lead to serious problems.