New version of Bruce Wayne

Matt Reeves was inspired by Kurt Cobain to create his own version of Bruce Wayne, played by Robert Pattinson, revealed in an interview for Empire magazine.

The first preview of The Batman It arrived in August 2020, and it did so with an interesting soundtrack: an orchestral version of the song “Something In The Way” by Nirvana, a band led by the late Kurt Cobain.

REACHES THE HEART

It is a melody that goes to the heart of the filmmaker’s vision of the character and has been instrumental in shaping Pattinson’s portrayal of the wealthy orphan facing off against Gotham’s criminals.

“When I write, I listen to music, and while I was writing the first act, I put on ‘Something In The Way’ by Nirvana,” Reeves tells Empire.

It is a song that promises a very different vision from the performances of actors like Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

“That’s when it occurred to me that instead of making Bruce Wayne the playboy version that we’ve seen before, there is another version that had been through some great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started to make this connection with Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea that this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain was in this kind of decaying mansion. “

DIFFERENT VISION

Pattinson caught Reeves ‘attention for his performance in the Safdie brothers’ film Good Time, a work with which the director was encouraged to bet on him.

“In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and despair, but you could also feel his power,” explains the director. “I thought it was a great mix. He also has that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he might be a recluse.”

This is not just a different take on Bruce Wayne, but also a Batman different.

“Bruce has gone into hiding. He’s not really a social man at all. He’s building all these little gadgets and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone crazy,” says Pattinson.