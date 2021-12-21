New Mobvoi TicWatch GTK, characteristics, price and technical sheet

Inside the broad catalog of smart watches offered by Mobvoi, we find models for all budgets. Now, he has just added a new very affordable proposal that reminds us in a way of the TicWatch GTX that we met last year and that ended up landing in Spain for 60 euros.

It is the TicWatch GTK, a new smartwatch with a round case that promises up to 10 days of autonomy and, among other features, it is capable of measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. Let’s see it in detail.

TicWatch GTK datasheet

TICWATCH GTK Screen 1.3 inch TFT Resolution: 240 x 240 pixels Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Sensors Heart rate SpO2 Accelerometer Endurance 5 atm Battery 180 mAh Up to 10 days of autonomy Dimensions and weight 46.2 x 9.82 mm 52 g Price About 42 euros to change

Measures oxygen and pulsations

Mobvoi’s new TicWatch GTK features a metal body with a circular dial design and a 1.3 inch HD color screen with 240 x 240 pixel resolution and more than 100 spheres to personalize it. It offers up to 14 sport modes and is water resistant up to 5 atm of pressure, making it suitable for swimming.

Thanks to its sensors, it is capable of measure heart rate real-time and blood oxygen level. To power itself, it has a 180 mAh battery that lasts between 7 and 10 days with normal use, according to the manufacturer. It also has Bluetooth 5.0.

TicWatch GTK price and availability

Mobvoi’s TicWatch GTK watch has been launched in China, but at the moment it is unknown if it will reach other markets. In the Asian country, it is available in black via JD.com.

It has a launch price of 199 yuan (which is equivalent to about 28 euros) on JD.com, although its official price is 299 yuan (which is equivalent to about 42 euros to current change).