new design, more sensors and everything we know

We go over everything we know about the second-generation AirPods Pro, a long-awaited update.

The AirPods Pro launched in October 2019, and they haven’t been updated since. However, everything could change next year and Apple could renew them after 3 years. In addition, this renovation could be profound, incorporating both new sensors and a renewed design.

New design inspired by the Beats Fit Pro

According to prestigious Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new design of the second generation AirPods Pro will be similar to that of the Beats Fit Pro. These headphones go fully into the ear and do not have the classic AirPods “stick”. In addition, they are available in different colors.

However, the AirPods 2 are expected to only be available in white. We’ll see if Apple reduces its size so much to a device that remains exclusively inside the ear, something perhaps strange now that the AirPods 3 have “copied” the design of the AirPods Pro.

New sensors

Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the AirPods Pro will have new health features, and for that they will need new sensors. For example, it is speculated that AirPods may have both sensors for measure heart rate as motion sensors to track physical activity.

New charging case

A leak showed a case for the AirPods Pro slightly changed to the current one. The main change of this case is that would include speakers, something that would allow you to locate the case independently from the Search app.

AirPods Pro 2 release date and price

Most likely, the AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in late 2022. According to most information, Second-gen AirPods Pro could probably be released in October 2022. Regarding their price, they are expected to maintain the current of 279 euros in Spain.

The AirPods Pro 2s aim high and maybe that’s why their launch has been delayed so long. Apple could add a lot less sound-related news than expected. Of course, Apple will improve functions such as spatial Audio or noise cancellation in this second generation.

