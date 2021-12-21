Negotiation for Jonathan dos Santos flows and Sebastián Córdova gets ready to travel to Monterrey

America has entered its last week of vacation since they will report in Coapa next Sunday for the application of medical examinations and physical tests prior to the start of the short preseason that they will have before the tournament starts Closing 2022, the same that they hope to reach with a closed campus both in highs and lows.

That is why these days, the directive intends to specify the movements they want and for now, they manage the incorporation of another reinforcement for the midfield in the figure of Jonathan dos Santos, who does not see the arrival at the Nest after being a free agent after passing through LA Galaxy.

THE NEGOTIATION ADVANCES

In the particular case of the youngest of the siblings two saints, Jona and the Azulcrema directive are progressing satisfactorily in the negotiations with everything and the disagreements that they had years ago, when Santiago Baños tried to sign the midfielder at the time he preferred to go to Los Angeles.

Knowing that in Coapa can find good exposure to get to the Qatar World Cup 2022, Jona has shown willingness to reach a good agreement, so there is a possibility that in the middle of this week there will be a final determination in that regard and he will join the squad cream.

LAST HOURS AS AN AMERICANIST

While some arrive, others leave. That is the case of Sebastián Córdova, who this Monday could live his last hours as a player of America because this Tuesday they expect you in Monterrey to carry out the rigorous medical examinations and physical tests before signing the contract that officially makes him a player of Tigers.