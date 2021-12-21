Mother and shepherd murder and burn a girl

Argentina.- One small 4 year old, was murdered and burned allegedly for her mother and a shepherd in what could be a satanic riteThe suspects, who were also known to have a romantic relationship, were arrested for the crime, authorities reported.

Last Sunday, the 22-year-old mother called 911 and asked for help reporting that her daughter was burning, when the police arrived at her home located on 7th Street in the Loteo San Andrés neighborhood of the capital of the province of La Rioja, they found the girl already lifeless and totally calcined, police sources reported.

“My daughter is burning,” the mother warned the emergency number in the middle of a nervous breakdown. A few minutes later, the agents found the calcined body of the girl in the back of the family home, next to a completely burned motorcycle, as reported by Crónica HD.

It is worth mentioning that, they were paternal grandparents of the minor, who are originally from the Riojan city of Chilecito, who took care of the girl, who was identified as Zoe, and this was the case until he was 3 years old, this because the victim’s mother had addiction problems.

However, in February 2021, the Justice granted the care of the minor to the 22-year-old girl, despite the fact that the grandparents warned that in this way the little one he was in danger with his mother.

However, the investigators determined the presumed guilt of the mother, who was initially delayed, as well as the minor’s aunt and the owner of the motorcycle.

For the murder of the minor, the arrest of the evangelical pastor, identified as Andrés Bustamante, who was still arrested this Tuesday, was ordered in a case involving the judge Jésica Díaz Marano, reported Crónica.

During a raid on the temple that was in charge of the captured pastor, located in the Agrupación Gaucha neighborhood, the police seized the victim’s clothes, for which the investigators began to work with the hypothesis that the girl was killed and set on fire in the middle of a satanic rite.