There are only days left to say goodbye to 2021 and there are already multiple retrospective lists of the best of the last 12 months. To continue this trend, at Rock & Pop we chose some of the actors and actresses who most surprised us this year. But nevertheless, not necessarily because of their performances, but because of their surprising physical transformations of the year.

Jared Leto, Jessica Chastain, Lily James and Andrew Garfield These are just some of the interpreters who have impressed everyone during the year with their surprising physical transformations for movies and series. And it is that some are truly unrecognizable under makeup and prosthetics.

The best physical transformations of 2021

Jared Leto

In House of Gucci, Jared Leto He achieved one of the most surprising physical transformations of the year. And it is that to interpret the designer Paolo Gucci, the Oscar winner changed completely thanks to the makeup and prosthetics on his face and body.

Jessica chastain

So intense was Jessica Chastain’s transformation to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, that the Oscar-nominated actress assured that the powerful makeup left damage forever to your skin.

Andrew Garfield

But beware that not only Jessica Chastain is part of the list of the most surprising transformations of the year. His co-star, Andrew Garfield, was also dramatically aged thanks to the magic of makeup.

Lily james

Lily James surprised everyone with the first photos of Pam & Tommy, where she looks just like Pamela Anderson. However, to see the series we will have to wait until the first months of 2022.

Seth rogen

Not only did Lily James completely change for this series. Seth Rogen, who will play a pivotal role in this long-awaited series, surprised without his characteristic beard and striking hairstyle.

Stellan Skarsgård

So fascinated was he Stellan skarsgard with its transformation to Dune, that the actor assured that he would have liked to have more nude scenes. Fortunately for him, the sequel for 2023 has already been confirmed.

Kristen Stewart

Many were skeptical when it was announced that Kristen Stewart would play Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s new film. But nevertheless, its characterization and performance in Spencer they have won him a dozen awards.

Nicolas Cage

Our list of the most surprising transformations of the year continues with Nicolas Cage, who surprised everyone with his characterization in Pig. In addition, many are already talking about their best performance in years, winning multiple awards from critics.

Sarah paulson

This 2021, Sarah Paulson rejoined Ryan Murphy, this time in American Crime Story. For the occasion, he used body prosthetics to look more like Linda Tripp, in an election that earned her a lot of criticism and accusations of gordofobia.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

For a democracy promotion campaign, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom They traveled to the future to become volder versions of themselves and that alert young people to the dangers of not voting.