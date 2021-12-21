“Modern Santa Claus”: Kanye West surprised with a remarkable charity gesture

U.S-. After a year full of controversial statements and actions for which he was harshly judged, Kanye west He surprised his followers with an incredible gesture of solidarity. The rapper was hailed as a “hometown hero” after donating nearly 4,000 toys for a community toy drive in the area. Englewood from his Chicago native.

Kanye west donated “most of the more than 4,000 toys” for the collection 4K Giveaway Toy Drive in Englewood, Chicago on December 19 according to a press release. “Our local hero, our modern day Santa named Kanye, realized the need to fill the void for children who do not have parents due to mass incarceration or gun violence,” said the district councilor.

The district councilor described the donation of West as “a sign of hope and love for the community of his hometown.” “It really filled the void by providing not just clothing, but shoes, toys, and fresh produce for thousands of families. That a global superstar who hails from his own community cares enough to send support to his neighborhood really showed hope, “he added.

“It was a sign of hope that someone cares about us and eventually we will be fine,” concluded the councilor. When the pandemic started by COVID-19 in U.S, Kanye west made a donation to Dream center from The Angels, a religious organization that supports those struggling with homelessness, hunger and lack of education.

As for the rapper’s Christmas, according to a source West you are invited to the annual party of Kris jennerAlthough it is not clear if he will attend due to problems with his ex-wife. Recently Kim kardashian She applied to be declared legally single in court while waiting for the divorce she filed for the musician in February, to whom she was married for nearly seven years, to end.