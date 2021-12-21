‘Mission Impossible 8’: Tom Cruise’s schedule prevents filming from starting – Movie News

The initial idea was that the seventh and eighth installments of the saga would be recorded simultaneously. The coronavirus crisis and other commitments of the leading actor have complicated the study plan.

Mission Impossible 8, the eighth installment of the saga starring Tom Cruise and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, you will not be able to start filming as planned. Originally, the idea was to roll Mission Impossible 7 -which is currently very close to turning off his cameras- and its sequel simultaneously, but the agenda of the actor who plays Ethan hunt has done that Paramount have to change your plans.

As reported Deadline, Cruise should start promoting his movie Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 film directed by Tony Scott. Bearing in mind that the film is expected to hit theaters on July 9th in Spain, the actor will not be available for a while. Once the second installment of Top Gun (Idols of the air) premieres, the filming of Mission Impossible 8 could start. Therefore, the hiatus between one installment and another should not have too negative an impact on the series.

McQuarrie, director of the last installments of the franchise, updated a few days ago the progress of the filming of Mission Impossible 7. The director has confirmed through his Instagram account that They had finished filming in the Middle East and will travel back to London to put some “finishing touches” on the film..

“Grace and gentleness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope. Of the many challenges we have faced on our journey, none will be greater than overshadowing the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us. “, the filmmaker begins. Now back to London for some finishing touches. All aboard for our biggest challenge yet ”.

A FILM MARKED BY THE CORONAVIRUS

Filming of Mission Impossible 7 was one of the first to be paralyzed in early 2020 by the coronavirus crisis. Just as the team was about to start production in Italy, the country’s authorities began to put in place some preventive measures against the virus that prevented the film from continuing with its agenda.

It wasn’t until September 2020 that the film crew was able to get the cameras back up and running.. Since then, Cruise has been one of the Hollywood benchmarks when it comes to launching a production after the most dangerous stage of the coronavirus in the world. The episode in which the actor exploded against some members of the team for breaking the anti-COVID protocol is more than known, an attitude that received the support of George Clooney.

George Clooney supports Tom Cruise: “He did not overreact because it is a problem”

For now, the details about the plots of Mission Impossible 7 Y Mission Impossible 8 are kept secret. In them we will see well-known faces from the saga such as Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. New members have also joined the cast. This is the case of Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales.

Mission Impossible 7 plans to hit theaters on November 19, 2021. Mission Impossible 8, on the other hand, the August 5, 2022. However, this last date could be delayed if we take into account the pause between the filming of one installment and another.

You can still get your annual subscription to Disney + for € 69.99 -or € 6.99 / month-. Subscribe now and save more than 20% compared to the new price of € 8.99 / month or € 89.90 / year. With it you will have unlimited access to films, series, exclusive Disney + Originals, Disney classics, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and much more content from the best creators and storytellers.