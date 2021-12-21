Miriam Gutiérrez ended her fight with a disfigured face

Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez during the weigh-in ceremony. Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images.

This Saturday, at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, the Spanish boxer Miriam Gutiérrez participated in one of the most important fights of her career against Amanda Serrano, within the evening organized by the controversial youtuber Jake Paul.

The one from Torrejón de Ardoz was defeated in a tough fight agreed at lightweight, although it pushed the current WBO and WBC world flyweight champion to the limit. A category that the Puerto Rican has left behind to gain weight, demonstrating against the Spanish fighter that she has not lost her lethality.

You just have to see how Gutiérrez’s face was left at the end of the fight, totally disfigured. This was shown openly in an Instagram post, smiling with the winner.

The truth is that La Reina, as she is nicknamed, and Serrano put on a tremendous show. In a brave combat that the points were decided by unanimous decision in favor of the Puerto Rican (with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-90). “Proud to fight with a very great boxer,” said the also Councilor for Women of the Torrejón City Council.

During the fight, the Madrilenian received a total of 236 blows, which explains the state of her face. The defeat, however, does not cloud a brilliant sporting career, with 14 wins, 5 of them by KO, for 2 losses. Gutierrez, what she was European champion, had not fought since November last year, when she fell to Irish Katie Taylor at Wembley Stadium, in what was her first professional loss after chaining 13 consecutive victories.

Personally, La Reina has a commendable history of overcoming as she came to boxing after being a victim of gender violence. In fact, Gutiérrez was subjected to a beating by her husband when she was 8 months pregnant, which led to the premature birth of her daughter. However, as a good fighter, she got up and began a career that has led her to be seven times champion of Spain and one of Europe.

