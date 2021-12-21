Minds Against Covid-19

These figures have represented the island in the fight against the coronavirus.

Dr. Fernando Cabanillas, Dr. Javier Morales, Dr. Carlos Mellado, Dr. Iris Cardona, Dr. Víctor Ramos and Dr. Kenira Thompson.

The Puerto Rican scientific community advances in the understanding of the coronavirus and in the fight against the pandemic by facing outbreaks and discovering treatments.

These are the faces of the protagonists of our science.

Fernando Cabanillas, Scientist and Director of the Cancer Center of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital

Scientist who reported the first case of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico even though molecular tests were available to identify the virus. Today he leads some of the most prominent research on the island to understand and combat the inflammatory storm caused by the virus. (cytokine storm)

Javier Morales, Infectologist and Scientist who diagnosed the first patient HIV

Infectologist and scientist who has been part of the studies that have approved the benefit of prednisolone in Covid-19 patients and today leads studies that have shown that those patients with mild symptoms of the virus can be managed from home with continuous monitoring and thus reduce hospital burden.

Pablo Rodríguez, director of the Puerto Rico Trauma Center

Responsible for the strategy to protect patients from virus trauma and assist in the implementation of new hospital protocols.

Fabiola Cruz, Epidemiologist

For establishing the first epidemiological model of the Covid-19 trace that later became the surveillance system for the virus throughout Puerto Rico.

The epidemiologist continues to contribute to the control of Covid-19 through a research project at the Central University of the Caribbean, where she is studying medicine.

Carlos Mellado, Secretary of the Department of Health

To lead major strategy efforts in Puerto Rico as Secretary of the Department of Health and be part of the achievement of Puerto Rico becoming one of the territories with the highest vaccination rates in the United States.

Juan Carlos Reyes, Professor at the School of Public Health of the Medical Sciences Campus

Professor and epidemiologist who established the bases of the first models of estimation and analysis of the Covid-19 positivity vurba on the island, which allowed making transcendental decisions to counteract the positivity rates in the country.

Dr. José Vargas Vidot, Independent Senator and Founder Healthcare Community Initiative for Research.

Health worker who implemented practices and alliances that allow homeless people to be vaccinated.

Dr. Víctor Ramos, President of the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico

For being the voice of doctors and promoting strategies for the protection of health professionals, who in the midst of work fatigue, made an effort to care for all patients, especially those infected with the virus in the island’s hospitals.

Dr. Daniel Colón Ramos, President of the Puerto Rico Scientific Coalition, Professor at Yale University and the University of Puerto Rico, Member of the US National Academy of Medicine.

Researcher from the Island who has led the main measures against Covid-19 in Puerto Rico from a scientific and epidemiological point of view, accompanied by a group of multisectoral health professionals.

Iris Cardona, Pediatric Infectologist and Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health

Dr. Iris Cardona has been the specialist who has taken the helm of vaccination in Puerto Rico. He has led the main strategies to increase the inoculation rate on the island, which has resulted in the country becoming one of the jurisdictions in the United States with the highest percentage of vaccinated.

Cardona has been one of the main links between the federal health authorities and local health entities, to ensure that all patients have access to vaccination according to the approvals of the Federal Government, the FDA and the CDC. It has also been a strong vocal in health education to dispel myths and abound in the realities around vaccination. For this reason, in 2021 she was the honored and recognized doctor during the convention recently held by the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico, and all its enrollment.

Dr. Cindy Calderón, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Pediatrician who has become the educational voice for parents helping them to care for their children, guiding them on the health alerts they should be aware of in order to quickly go to the pediatric specialist, and be the guide of the caring for adolescents during their development.

Julio Irson Ramos, representative of the Puerto Rico College of Nursing

For being the voice of Puerto Rican nursing professionals, in the face of emotional fatigue caused by the arrival of COVID19 worldwide. For fighting for their rights and above all, that of patients.

Giselle Rivera, PharmD and outgoing President of the College of Pharmacists of Puerto Rico

Part of the leaders in the field of inoculation pharmacy and also an ally of the pharmacies of the Puerto Rican community. He has been part of the pharmacy specialists who have come together to be part of the mass vaccination efforts in Puerto Rico.

Dr. Humberto Guiot, infectologist, interim dean of the Medical Sciences Campus

Outstanding infectologist in anal cancer and HIV research in Puerto Rico, who took on the challenge of directing one of the country’s academic training institutions for physicians, the School of Medicine of the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

Jorge Santana, infectologist and director of the ACTU Project at the Medical Sciences Campus

Along with his prominence in research against hepatitis C and HIV, the specialist was immersed in the clinical study of monoclonal antibodies to counteract the serious symptoms of COVID19.

Luis Torrellas, medical director of the Mennonite Hospital in Humacao

Pulmonologist and critical care specialist who was also part of the Puerto Rican scientific group that faced COVID19 for the first time in Puerto Rico.

Carmen Zorrilla, obstetrician gynecologist and dean of research at the Medical Sciences Campus

Scientific mind that opened the field of COVID19 research in Puerto Rico, in the evaluation of molecules that could counteract the inflammation of the virus and above all, become the specialist in raising the voice for the protection of pregnant women and later, mass vaccination of this population on the island.

Kenira Thompson, President of the Ponce Research Institute and Vice President of Research at PHSU

Scientist who has been part of the tracking of COVID19 variants on the island and who has been a fundamental part of advising the government on public health strategies to be implemented in Puerto Rico after the constant registration of cases.

Dr. Melissa Marzán, Principal Epidemiology Officer of the Puerto Rico Department of Health

Epidemiologist who established infection tracking studies in the communities and who became the main figure of epidemiology in the country.

Dr. Lemuel Martínez, president of the Puerto Rico Infectious Diseases Society

Infectologist who with leadership has represented the practitioners of his field in Puerto Rico, being the first line of war against COVID19 and all other infectious diseases.

Lilliam Rodríguez, president of the Vaccination Coalition in Puerto Rico

Leader and main promoter of the immunization of Puerto Ricans through the first public health strategy: vaccination, and who has been the protagonist of the struggles for access to inoculation by all patients on the Island.

Dr. Marcos López, Research Manager of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust

Scientist who, through the analysis of mathematical models, contributed to public health strategies in Puerto Rico to counteract the positivity rates of COVID19 on the island.