Microsoft Rewards is giving away a Battlefield 2042 Xbox Series X

As you well know, the Microsoft Rewards program allows you to earn points by playing and doing certain “missions” in order to exchange these for products from the Microsoft Store. In addition to that, Microsoft Rewards has raffles in which you can also enter by buying shares with these points.

Right now they have a new active raffle, in addition to being able to participate in the raffle for a surface pro, an Xbox Series S and more, this time they have added a fully customized Xbox Series X with Battlefield 2042 motifs. This raffle will end on the 18th of January 2022. It seems that despite all the criticism, Battlefield is not a bad seller and this giveaway still gives it a little boost.

This giveaway brings much more than an Xbox Series X

You’re reading that right, the giveaway doesn’t end with this Xbox Series X Battlefield 2042 edition. In addition to the latest Microsoft console, in this amazing pack comes a custom controller, the Battlefield game itself, a Seagate 1 TB capacity hard drive and 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We cannot deny that it is a wonderful pack. Of course, this also comes with bad news … The usual. This giveaway is not suitable for all countries. You can participate if you are part of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany or France. The rest of the countries will have to wait for another new opportunity.

If by chance you find yourself in one of those territories, the way to participate in this type of raffle is very simple. You just have to enter the Microsoft Rewards application on your Xbox or from the web. Find the Battlefield 2042 giveaway and exchange your points for participations. The change would be the following: 200 points for one entry, 500 points for five entries, 1000 points for 25 entries and 5000 points for a total of 150 entries. The decision is entirely yours.