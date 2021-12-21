Megan Fox’s frustrated career as a ballet dancer

Megan fox She achieved international recognition after playing Mikaela Banes in the film Transformers (2007) and which earned her several Teen Choice Awards nominations. This opened the doors for him to be a recognized figure within Hollywood and nothing was chance or luck, on the contrary, he strove to achieve his dreams.

The 35-year-old actress was born in the city of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States, and her parents divorced when she was very young, so she lived with her mother and stepfather under the principles of the Protestant faith. They were so practicing that They did not allow her to have a boyfriend or take friends home when he was young.

In several interviews, Megan Fox revealed that she always liked to get attention and that she wanted everyone to look at her, which resulted in her having few friends. Although today she is known as a sex symbol, when she was young, she was not considered even cute: “I wore braces in my mouth and dyed my hair orange. I was not one of the popular ones, rather I was lonely. I came to the world of stardom for other reasons. “

Megan Fox and her passion for ballet

Before deciding to be an actress, Megan fox She had a great passion for ballet and had plans to be a popular ballerina. For this reason, she began studying acting and dance at age five in Kingston, Tennessee, and attended dance classes at the Community Center to improve her posture and gain more tools.

At the age of 10, his family decided to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he continued to perform and told The New York Times that if he was not in the dance studio, he would show the talent at home because I couldn’t be without dancing. At the age of 13, she took a turn in her life and began to model, which caused her desire to be a dancer to gradually disappear.

His beginnings in acting and arrival in Hollywood

In addition to liking ballet, Megan Fox also wanted to be an actress and made her debut at the age of 15 in the film “Holiday in the Sun” (2001), in which she played a spoiled heiress and rival of the character of actress Ashley Olsen. From then on, the producers highlighted her talent, but mainly her beauty.

In 2004 he got a proposal for the film “Confessions of a Typical Teenager” with Lindsay Lohan and, later, he did work on television as “Crimes of Fashion”, co-starring with Kaley Cuoco and had a brief participation in the popular series ” Two and a half Men”.

But his recognition came with “Transformers“, a film that had a budget of $ 150 million dollars and reached more than $ 700 million, making it a box office success. Megan Fox gained much popularity, to the point of being nominated for an MTV Movie Award as Breakthrough Actress and three Teen Choice Award for Best Actress in Action Adventure, Breakout Actress, and Best Lips.

The reception was so good, that in 2009 she repeated the role of Mikaela Banes in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”, which further improved the box office results of its predecessor. That same year he filmed “Jennifer’s Body” with Amanda Seyfried, a horror film with a teen comedy.

From that moment on, Megan fox He never stopped working and in 2021 he starred in the suspense movies “Hasta la muerte”; “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, of crime; and “Night Teeth”, horror. In addition, due to its beauty and popularity, it is highly sought after by brands such as Metro City, Doritos snacks and starred in a commercial for Brazilian beer Brahma.

