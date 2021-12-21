Megan Fox’s boyfriend recounts the way he fell in love with the actress, “it was magical”

In 2020, a new love storyOn the outside, everything seemed like a typical romance of the new couple formed in a movie, as has happened thousands of times among celebrities, but now, it is Megan Fox’s boyfriend who tells how he fell in love with the actress.

Everything happened during the recording of the movie Midnight in the SwitchgrassRapper Machine Gun Kelly decided to act only because he had some scenes with the famous Megan Fox, who had left the spotlight for at least 10 years.

“The only reason I said yes to the movie is because Megan Fox was in it” American rapper tells actress Drew Barrymore in a rare interview, while Megan Fox’s boyfriend paints the nails of the protagonist of As if it were the first time.

Within the program The Drew Barrymore Show, Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly He confessed that he knew perfectly well that “something magical” was going to happen between him and Megan Fox.

“My instinct is always right, and I am grateful that somehow I knew that Megan Fox was going to invite me to breakfast at some point”, and with that in mind, the best friend of Travis Barker, future husband of Kourtney Kardashian received the invitation to eat.

In the story that he tells, still very excited, the native of Houston, Texas, United States, says that with that thought in mind on one occasion out of nowhere a person from the production approached him to tell him that Megan Fox was waiting for him in her dressing room.

“Megan wants to know if you like to have lunch with her in her dressing room,” her partner from the film told her and Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t believe what was happening in her life, and of course accepted the invitation of the Transformers actress.

Very nervous, he went to where Megan Fox was waiting for him and simply stood in front of her, who said, “How do you feel?”, To which he musician who turned 31 years old in 2021He said, “I’m lost.”

But as if it weren’t enough crush between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, The response of the American model left him in shock and more than in love, because she replied: “Well, well, we are going to find you.”

This is how Brian Austin Green’s ex-wife and Bodhi’s mother, Journey and Noah Shannon Green conquered her boyfriend, since that moment they have shared a great passionate and magical love that neither of us knows where it is going to go.