Megan Fox ran her hand with Botox: this is what she looks like now

From a very young age, he intervened in the world of cinema because at just eleven years old he debuted in his first film called Holiday, hence his career did not stop and he participated in great films such as Transformers, Ninja Turtles, Zeroville and A canine mind in 2020.

After this last film, Megan fox she turned away from screens and spotlights to dedicate herself fully to her three beautiful children.

However, after the Zac Efron scandal and the changes in his face, Fox followers noticed that the actress had also been a victim of the scalpel by looking somewhat different in the photos she has uploaded to her official Instagram account:

Although these aesthetic changes did not happen overnight, now they are more notable as his greatest admirers assure that there is very little left of that face that captivated them because it looked “prettier” when it did not have so many surgeries.

When he rose to fame in Transformers he had no aesthetic intervention or modification, so his beauty It was totally natural, but as time has passed, several aesthetic changes have been made to the nose, cheekbones, lips and bust, which, apparently to many, are unnecessary, since Fox is only 34 years old and many would think that at this point time has not taken its toll.

Despite this, it continues to look spectacular and every time it takes to the streets or is seen in any media, magazine cover or campaign for a brand, it gives us a great lesson in style, bearing and elegance, which shows that no matter what aesthetic adjustments she has undergone, she is still one of the most beautiful actresses in the business.