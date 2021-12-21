“Mbappé 2050”; they joke on their birthday with a t-shirt alluding to renewal

As an invitation to continue at PSG, the French team players played a prank on Kylian Mbappé on his birthday by giving him a shirt with the legend “Mbappé 2050”

“Mbappé 2050”. That phrase appeared on the shirt that several teammates gave the French forward to celebrate his 23rd birthday, a clear allusion to his renewal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The garment came to light because of the photo posted by the Spanish Juan Bernat on his social networks, taken in a bar in the capital where many of them attended Kylian Mbappé’s birthday last night.

The player, whose contract ends on June 30, can negotiate with any club as of January 1 and, for now, refuses to accept the renewal offers of the French entity.

The gift of his companions is interpreted as an invitation to continue in the dressing room or as a simple joke within the festive atmosphere.

But the photo posted by Bernat has also fueled rumors about internal disagreements within the dressing room.

In the image appears the so-called “Latin clan”, in which in addition to the Spaniards Bernat, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Rico, Rafinha and Ánder Herrera there is the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, the Moroccan raised in Spain Achraf Hakimi, the Italian Marco Verratti, the Portuguese Danilo, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum or the German Julian Draxler.

In the picture are none of the “Francophile” heavyweights of the locker room, such as the French Presnel Kimpembe or Colin Dagba or the Senegalese Idrissa Gueye.

Nor do the other two stars of the team appear, the Brazilian Neymar and the Argentine Lionel Messi, who is supposed to be close to the South American players, especially his compatriots Ángel di María and Leandro Paredes.

According to the newspaper L’Équipe published on Tuesday, the dressing room is divided and the first fracture crack is marked by the rivalry between Navas and the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The newspaper reveals discontent on the French side with some concessions to Latinos, such as the lack of punishment for their indiscipline, the last one, the party they made at the end of November to celebrate Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or.

After it, the ex-Barcelona player and Paredes were officially dismissed due to gastroenteritis, although the newspaper indicates that the party ended in the early hours of the morning.

Given that, the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and the sports director, Leonardo, have opted not to use a heavy hand, which has angered several players.