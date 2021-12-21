Matt Reeves publishes a strange video of The Batman with a message that invites you to “question everything”

While the UCM enjoys another of its sweetest moments with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, DC keeps quiet and is dedicated to throwing strange messages from The Batman. The actor Robert Pattinson becomes the only Batman today after the retirement of Ben Affleck from the big franchises and the approval of Christian Bale. Meanwhile, the director of the film, Matt Reeves, is dedicated to posting strange videos on social networks with even more strange messages.

The strange new video for The Batman has been posted by director Matt Reeves. It is an “animated poster” with a message “Question everythingAt first, nothing seems to make sense, but everything clears up when the last seconds of the short video arrive. question marks, which are the mark of the villain Enigma, a confirmed character for the movie.

These strange videos and messages go along the lines that the trailers have presented and the director himself promised, who recently pointed out that The Batman will show the scariest version of the Dark Knight. More recently, the director revealed his main inspiration in creating Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Nothing more and nothing less than the very Kurt Cobain of Nirvana.

The Batman will not only reinvent the Dark Knight with a darker, scarier and more detective version, it will also be an opportunity to reinvent the character of Catwoman. “This is an origin story for Selina. So, it is the beginning for her to discover who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think there is a lot of room to grow and I think we are watching her become what I am sure will be a fatal woman“.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 4, 2022.