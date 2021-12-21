Mark Kotsay manager Oakland Athletics
OAKLAND, California – Mark Kotsay will replace Bob Melvin as manager of the Oakland Athletics, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Kotsay will be promoted from his position as third base coach and will take over the reins of the team he played for as an outfielder in four of his 17 seasons in the majors. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the ninth has not yet made a formal notice. It is expected to be released on Tuesday.
Melvin left Oakland to manage the San Diego Padres in late October. The 46-year-old Kotsay was most recently the Athletics third-base coach and was previously a bench coach under Melvin, who arrived mid-2011 to replace Bob Geren.
The Athletics did not advance to the playoffs this season after three straight trips to the postseason.
Oakland won the American League West during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, having advanced years in a row as a wild-card team. In the playoffs, the Athletics outscored the White Sox in the wild-card round to end a nine-game losing-win streak in the postseason – a major league record dating back to the 1973 World Series – before losing in four games in the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
MLB Network was the first network to report Kotsay’s hiring on Monday.
.