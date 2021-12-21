Man tried to steal cables from a transformer and was electrocuted to death

Argentina.- A man was electrocuted when he allegedly tried to steal cables in the area of ​​Los Curros, in the Chapadmalal Station, near Mar del Plata in Argentina.

The events occurred last Tuesday morning when the personnel of the eighth police station confirmed the death after a call to 911, a body was located in a transformer in the area.

SAME personnel also arrived who confirmed the death due to an electric shock.

The case was left to the prosecutor Leandro Arévalo. The victim who died by electrocution She was identified as Guillermo Emanuel Seitz, 31.

The prosecutor ordered that actions labeled as “inquiries caused by death” be carried out.

A neighbor was the one who alerted the police about a man lying on the ground in the area of ​​the town of Buenos Aires from the Chapadmalal Station, 20 kilometers from the seaside resort.

When they arrived at the scene, the uniformed officers located the body of the young man in the Los Curros quarry area, SAME personnel verified that subject died of electric shock.

What emerged hours later was that the man was stealing cables when he received the shock. In addition, they found an ax with which he was trying to steal the elements.

After learning about this case, a local media once again shared the background report of the theft of copper and flexible pipes for resale in scrap yards near the city of Mar del Plata; These thefts increase especially in times of inflation since the assailants know that copper and, to a lesser extent, bronze, can make them earn easy money despite being a crime.