Luisito Comunica wears the most expensive Crocs in the world

Luisito Communicates It’s one of the youtubers most popular in Mexico. He is known mainly for his videoblogs where he recounts his travel adventures around the world. However, little by little he has been expanding the variety of his activities until he is the owner of several restaurants and other businesses in industries such as telecommunications. But beyond his success as an entrepreneur, he has once again been talked about because he boasted through his rsocial edes his new acquisition: the Most expensive Crocs in the world. Are they really worth it? Here we tell you everything.

Why are the crocs Luisito Comunica bought so expensive?

In the most recent video of TikTok of youtuber Mexican, we can see Luisito going to get this pair of boots of rain that points out how the Most expensive Crocs in the world. An item that can only be found in exclusive stores for a price of around $ 800, that is, about 16,500 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

The first thing that strikes you about this special shoe is its apparent ugliness. The truth is that at first glance boots do not appear to be so special as to justify their price.

However, by looking more closely, we can find the reason for such cost. This pair of boots are the product of a special collaboration of the brand Crocs with the parisian fashion house Balenciaga, which is internationally famous for showing off its designs on some of the most exclusive catwalks in the world. Specifically, these boots of rain are part of the 2022 spring collection of Balenciaga, a design closed around the silhouette of the Crocs which is advertised as perfect to wear in combination with oversized coats.

The Crocs by Balenciaga boots are part of a growing trend within the fashion known as ugly fashion (ugly fashion). It is an aesthetic movement that seeks to break the classic and ventures into the search for more alternative and extravagant styles. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but ‘ugly fashion’ means ‘not mainstream’ – it’s not what everyone wears, it’s not what the general population views as right now,” said Megan Collins, forecaster for Trendera trends in an interview for the American site Fashionista.

In fact, this is not the first time Crocs Y Balenciaga They make a controversial collaboration. The spring 2018 collection of the Parisian house presented to the world the Crocs stilettos, which gave a lot to talk about due to the addition of a heel to the famous beach sandals. The person in charge of these extravagant combinations was Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, who in recent years has successfully bet on these types of trends.

So long gone are the times when Crocs they were simply an item to take to the pool or to lounge around at home. Well, in addition to Luisito Communicates, the Crocs have been captured at the feet of some of the international celebrities such as Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Paris Hilton and Ben Affleck. Despite all the controversies, it seems that this fashion is here to stay.

@luisitocomunica Would you spend that much on Crocs?

