“Liberal ‘Vaccine'”: Jennifer Aniston Harassed for Promoting Vaccination

Jennifer Aniston, one of the stars of the series ‘Friends’, does not hide her disdain for ‘anti-vaccines’: at one point, she even broke ties with those who refused to be immunized. In a candid interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he confesses about the flurry of criticism he faced and how TikTok has changed Hollywood for the worse.

The interpreter says that during the pandemic, she only attended five restaurants “and they were all the same, because they required vaccination,” because did not want to come into contact with unimmunized people.

“You know, the other day someone literally called me a ‘liberal vaccinator’. I can’t understand this disconnect. Are they harassing me just because I want people not to get sick?” Asks the actress.

In August, Aniston called it “a moral and professional duty” to inform others of her vaccination status. She also stated that she feels “privileged” to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. And in July, he incited his followers to wear the mask.

“I understand that masks are uncomfortable to wear and are a nuisance. But don’t you think it is worse that there are companies that are closing? That jobs are lost? That health workers are on the verge of collapse from fatigue? This virus it is taking many lives because we are not doing enough“, he commented in the publication.

Popularity and social media

In the interview, the actress also opened up about other topics. In particular, he shared his thoughts on how show business has changed in recent years. Aniston is convinced that “it is no longer the same industry as before.”

“It’s not very glamorous anymore. Nowadays, it’s more and more about TikTok and Instagram followers. Like, now we hire [a los actores] based on the number of followers and not on talent? “, says the interpreter.

He adds that he doesn’t want to join TikTok just to “stay relevant.”

Aniston tells that she was in shock upon learning that his Instagram account broke a Guinness record by accumulating more than a million followers in just five hours. Back then, the platform up recorded technical problems because of the high interest in following the actress’s account.