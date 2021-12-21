Let Democracy continue adds 2 million signatures for the revocation of mandate

This is the fourth installment of citizen support in physical format, which was carried in 504 cardboard boxes in which the signatures of various states of the country were collected, reported Gabriela Jiménez, president of the civil association.

According to Jiménez Godoy, the INE has another million signatures collected through the mobile application of other groups, for which, “we are talking that we have 5 million 800,034 signatures, plus a million of the application of other promoters are 6 million 800,034 signatures ”.

In the recent mid-term federal elections on June 6, Fuerza por México obtained 1 million 200,000 votes, “we have four times more votes”, while the PRD had the support of 1 million 700,000 votes and “we have 6 million you sign without being a political party and without having a budget ”, he compared.

The former candidate for federal deputy for Morena exemplified that Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) “got 3 million 449,000 votes and the PAN and PRI, on average, have 8 million 700,000 and 8 million 900,000 votes. We tell you this because we, today with the signatures that we are presenting, are 7 million Mexicans who endorse and support the mandate revocation consultation ”.

When going to the INE central offices, located at Viaducto Tlalpan 100, Arenal Tepepan neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor’s office, Gabriela Jiménez rejected the statements of the counselor Ciro Murayama that she had been disqualified from continuing with this exercise.

“That, the truth, I think is totally irresponsible, since I was not disqualified. The only ones who were disqualified were 37 assistants of the civil association Que Siga la Democracia who used the application of the 19 who were registered, “he said.