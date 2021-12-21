Leonardo DiCaprio saved his dogs from a frozen lake

The actor Leonardo Dicaprio revealed in an interview a heroic anecdote that few knew and that has him and his two rescue dogs as protagonists. The talented artist threw himself into a frozen lake to save his pets, a Siberian husky, as he himself recounted in the cycle of interviews “Around the Table”, by Entertainment Weekly.

DiCaprio participated in the program with his colleagues from “Don’t Look Up”, the new movie starring alongside Meryl streep, Jennifer Lawrence Y Jonah hill, among other stars, undoubtedly one of the great bets of the streaming platform Netflix.

The actor decided to take his two dogs to the filming of the film, which took place in Boston, United States. But it seems that the pets were not very well behaved and even caused quite a bit of trouble.

“Basically the two of them fell into a frozen lake“DiCaprio synthesized in his story. “I did not understand what to do on a frozen lake,” added the actor known for his activism in favor of animals and the environment.

His colleague Lawrence took the trouble to explain the story better. “One of the dogs fell into the frozen lake, he jumped to save it and as soon as he took it out of the pond, the other one jumped”, said the actress.

The protagonist of “Titanic”, “The Beach”, and “The Wolf of Wall Street”, among other classics of contemporary cinema, continued to tell how the events were. “The other dog started licking the one who was drowning, and suddenly we were all in the frozen lake together.”he explained.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dogs when they were still puppies, in a photo posted by his girlfriend Camila Morrone. (Photo: Camila Morrone / Instagram)

To add more color to the story, Lawrence added a new detail: “And I’m sure everyone is wondering this, I was there too … as soon as he got out of the lake (DiCaprio) got naked in the car”revealed to everyone’s surprise.

The rest of the cast joked about the actor’s dog behavior. The movie director, Adam McKay, called them “tornadoes” and Jonah Hill said: “They thrive on chaos”. McKay also told DiCaprio, “Jonah sends me pictures of your wrecked couch.”

“Don’t Look Up” is a sci-fi black comedy written, produced, and directed by McKay. It stars DiCaprio and Lawrence, who play two astronomers trying to warn humanity about an asteroid that will destroy Earth. In addition to Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep, they complete the all-star cast. Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi Y Cate blanchett. It was released in some theaters on December 10 but will be available for everyone in the catalog on Netflix as of December 24.